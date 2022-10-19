Snake-catcher Vava Suresh sustains injuries in road accident

Thiruvananthapuram: Snake-catcher Vava Suresh sustained injuries in a road accident involving a taxi car and a KSRTC bus at Kilimanoor here on Wednesday.

The taxi car Suresh was travelling in had a head-on collision with theKSRTC bus at Thattathumala near Kilimanoor by 11 am.

Suresh reportedly sustained facial injuries and has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The driver of the car that was headed toward Chengannur also sustained injuries.

CCTV footage showed the taxi diverting onto the path of the KSRTC after a car in front hit a wall and turned.

Earlier this year, Suresh was left battling for life after being bitten by a cobra at Kurichy in Kottayam.