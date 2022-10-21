Murder-suicide in Palakkad: Man kills unwell son, then hangs

Palakkad: A murder-suicide case has been reported from Vithanassery at Nemmara in Kerala's Palakkad district. The deceased are 65-year-old Balakrishnan and his son Kannan Kutty, 39.

Balakrishnan had been taking care of his son, a chronic diabetic patient, for a long time. Kannan Kutty was not married.

Balakrishnan apparently killed Kannan Kutty after the latter's health deteriorated.

Both were found dead by the local residents on Friday morning. Kannan Kutty's throat was found slit.

Balakrishnan and his son lived at the house. Balakrishnan's wife had passed away years ago. His younger son Sathish Kumar is an employee of the Railways in Coimbatore, while his daughter Sruthi who is married is elsewhere.

The police arrived at the spot and carried out the inquest procedures.