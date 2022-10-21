Kerala teaches Hindi, but don't impose it upon us: CM Pinarayi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the Centre government of trying to create division in society with its imposition of the Hindi language.

Addressing the state convention of Karshaka Sangam in Kottayam on Friday, Pinarayi has urged the BJP-led Centre to mend its ways at the earliest. "The Centre government is trying to create an unnecessary debate with its Hindi imposition," said Pinarayi.

Recently, the Official Language Committee (OLC) headed by Home Minister Amit Shah recommended an increased use of Hindi in official communications.

Earlier this week, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin tabled a resolution in the state assembly against the Hindi imposition.

Pinarayi echoed his counterpart's view on the matter and said the dispute over languages was uncalled for as "the number of Hindi speakers in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra and other states is less".

"But all these states are part of the country. Also, Hindi speakers are not a majority in the country. Even if we take into account various states where Hindi is spoken, it is not the most spoken language there," said Pinarayi.

The Kerala CM said the state teaches Hindi in schools and will continue that trend, "but a move to impose the language is not welcome, it is not acceptable because it is aimed at creating division".

The OLC report was submitted to President Droupadi Murmu in early September. It is understood that the Committee had recommended making Hindi the medium of instruction in IITs, IIMs and central universities.