Congress suspends rape-accused MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress party has suspended rape-accused MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly from the KPCC and DCC memberships for six months.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), in a statement issued on Saturday, said the explanation provided by the MLA was not satisfactory.

The party has suspended Kunnappilly from the KPCC and District Congress Committee (DCC) memberships for six months.

Kunnappilly, who is the legislator from Perumbavoor, has said he accepts the decision of the party and will prove his innocence.

The KPCC said in a statement that it did not find Kunnappilly's explanation satisfactory. "He was not careful enough for a people's representative," the KPCC statement said.

While the suspension is for a period of six months, the KPCC has made it clear that Kunnappilly might face stringent action based on how the case develops.

"The six months will be a period of observation. Further action will be decided by the party based on that," the KPCC noted.

Meanwhile, Kunnappilly, who had been absconding since the case of rape and attempt to murder was filed by a woman -- who claims to have been close to him – appeared before the Crime Branch as part of the interrogation on Saturday.

According to Crime Branch sources, Kunnappilly will be questioned further in the coming days.

A fresh case for revealing the identify of the victim was filed on Friday based on the victim's statement that Kunnappilly had defamed using online platforms.

'I'll come out clean'

Kunnappilly had been granted anticipatory bail by a court on Friday. A day after that he finally made a public appearance and claimed that he was innocent and had done nothing wrong.

He expressed confidence and said he would prove charges against him were wrong and come out clean.

Kunnappilly is also accused of assaulting the victim. Three others are accused in the case, including the MLA's personal assistant and a friend.

The victim claimed that Kunnappilly offered her Rs 30 lakh to settle the case.