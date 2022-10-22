Shyamjith inflicted 18 wounds on Vishnupriya after relationship turned sour

Kannur: Eighteen deep wounds were found on the body of Vishnupriya, who was murdered at her home in Panur here on Saturday.



The police inquest says that the 23-year-old, who was a pharmacist, had wounds on the hand and throat. The post-mortem will be conducted at Pariyaram Medical College.

The suspect, Koothuparambu native M Shyamjith, has been taken into custody by police, MMTV reported.

Vishnupriya had ended her relationship with Shyamjith after they had a quarrel, he told police.

Shyamjith cited this as the trigger for the murder.

On the day of the incident, Vishnupriya, who was commuting to her work place, returned home after learning about the demise of a close relative.

Shyamjith reached Vishnupriya's residence at that time and once he understood that nobody else was at home, he entered the house, infuriating her.

He killed her around 11.30 am using the hammer and knife he carried with him, suggesting he had made up his mind to murder her, police said.

Locals said that they saw a masked man near the premises around this time.

It was only when Vishnupriya's mother returned in the afternoon that news of the murder came to light. According to Manorama News, the woman's throat was slit and her nerves were cut.

The cops nabbed him within hours of the incident, after tracking him using mobile tower location.

They also relied on the woman's phone records and footage from CCTVs installed in the neighbourhood. The statements by neighbours also were crucial. Though Shyamjith has admitted to the crime, the police are currently collecting more evidence. Kannur range DIG Rahul R Nair was at Vishnupriya's home on Saturday as part of the investigation.