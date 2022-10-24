Human sacrifice: detailed study of exhumed body parts to take time

Kottayam: The forensic scrutiny of the mortal remains of the two women murdered at a Elanthoor house as part of a human sacrifice ritual will get delayed.

Meanwhile, the delay in getting the results of the DNA tests done on the exhumed body parts is impeding the crucial evidence collection process.

A detailed examination is required after laying together the pieces of body parts of one of the victims.



The recovered body parts, which the cops perceive to be that of Rosli (49) and Padmam (52), have been kept in a specially designed cold storage of the Kottayam Medical College mortuary to prevent decomposition and loss of scientific evidence.

They include 56 packets of exhumed body parts of Padmam, who was brutally murdered by the three accused towards September-end, and the five bone pieces of Rosli, killed in a heinous manner in June.

“Certain scientific examinations are left to confirm that the recovered body parts are that of victims Rosli and Padmam,” the officers involved in the investigation said.

The main one is the detailed examination to be done after laying together the pieces of body parts of Padmam.

This is for the first time in the state that a victim’s body that got severed into 56 pieces is being recovered.

It should be confirmed whether the exhumed body pieces are that of Padmam through DNA tests.

The body of Rosli was already in a decomposed stage when it was recovered, and they could take only the bones out of it. The DNA test results of the same will take time, sources said.

The cops twice collected the blood samples of the relatives and children of the two victims.

Also, the samples of the bodies too were sent to the Thiruvananthapuram Forensic Science Laboratory.

Forensic process

The police have collected details such as the size, height, and weight of the two murdered women from their relatives.

It is based on this that they first draw a layout of the bodies and then lay together the exhumed body pieces. The aim is to find out which all pieces of the body parts are missing.

The cops will launch another round of evidence collection to recover the missing parts.

“There are chances that some of the body part pieces might have decomposed.

Even if all the recovered body pieces were laid together, it will be difficult to switch them together for the DNA tests,” the sources pointed out.

The bodies will be handed over to the relatives only after the DNA test results arrive.