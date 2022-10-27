Assault case: Court stalls arrest of Eldose Kunnapillil till verdict on new bail plea

Thiruvananthapuram: The Additional Sessions Court here has directed police from arresting Perumbavoor legislator Eldose Kunnapillil till the final verdict in the latter's anticipatory bail plea in the case of assaulting a woman.

The assault charge is the latest to be heaped on the embattled Congress MLA, who is also on bail in an assault-rape case.

On October 25, the complainant who charged Eldose with assault, rape, murder-bid and defamation charges, filed two more cases against him -- for assaulting her at the lawyer's office and for disrespecting womanhood.

Eldose's lawyers contested that since he is already out on anticipatory bail, he must not be arrested until a final verdict on the latest assault charge is also pronounced.

The court will hear the case on Friday.

It was on September 28 that the woman lodged an assault complaint against Eldhose.

According to her complaint, a drunk Eldhose came uninvited to her house near Kovalam and thrashed her.

She alleged that later, on the same day, Eldhose took her to the capital city and harmed her.

Rape and muder-bid charges too were slapped on the Congress leader subsequently, raising the stakes of the case..

Eldhose's lawyers maintained that he is a victim of political rivalry and the omplaint is a fabricated one.

Eldhose, who had gone into hiding since news of the incident came to light, appeared before the police on October 22 and recorded his arrest.

He, who had already secured anticipatory bail by then, was let free soon after on the assurance that he will appear before the investigation team as and when needed.

Meanwhile, the police are gearing up to approach the High Court for cancelling Eldose's anticipatory bail citing his non-cooperation with the investigation.