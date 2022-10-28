Thiruvananthapuram: TikTok star Vineeth, who was arrested in a rape case, has come out with a new provocative video soon after his obtaining bail and release from jail.

In his latest Instagram reel, the social media influencer took a dig at his critics and the person “behind his arrest” while stepping out of a luxury car, with a burning cigarette on his lips.

“To the trollers out there who helped me grow with their trolls, the person who pushed me behind the bars is around here, naa,” read the caption of the video which got over 1,000 ‘likes’ within hours.

Vineeth, a native of Chirayankeezhu who gained popularity through Instagram and TikTok clips, was arrested in August following a complaint by a young woman that he abused her sexually after asking her to come to a lodge in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to police, he first befriended the Kollam native through social media and persuaded her to come to the lodge by offering her tips to make a viral video. The cops have recovered videos of private moments with many women from his mobile phone.

After his arrest, more women had come out with complaints.