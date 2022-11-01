Parassala murder: Greeshma's mother helped mix poison, uncle destroyed evidence, say police

Thiruvananthapuram: Police on Tuesday arrested Parassala murder case main accused Greeshma's mother Sindhu and her uncle Nirmal Kumar for abetting her in the crime and destroying evidence.

The duo was taken into custody on Monday.



Greeshma was arrested on Monday after the failed suicide bid at the police station.

Police added one more case of attempted suicide on her on Tuesday.

Sindhu and Nirmal Kumar are expected to be taken for evidence collection on Tuesday. They told Crime Branch that they disposed of the bottle, in which the poison given to Sharon was stored, in a nearby area.

The team will try to find the bottle as part of finding evidence. Police said Sindhu helped Greeshma mix the poison in the Ayurvedic medicine.

Greeshma had initially said that nobody including her mother knew about the poison.

But the investigation team found out later that her uncle Nirmal helped her destroy the evidence.

The questioning, based on the conflict in their statements, unveiled that they too played a part in the murder.

Greeshma and Sharon came close during a college trip. But Greeshma distanced herself from Sharon when a marriage alliance cropped up.

Though she argued that their families would never agree to their relationship as they belonged to different castes, Sharon refused to break off their affair.

The photos and videos recorded during their relationship were on Sharon's phone.

Greeshma feared that Sharon would hand them over to her fiance, the police said.

Greeshma began resenting Sharon after he refused to delete the images and videos; thereafter, she hatched the plan to poison him, the investigators said.

Police suspect that she might have taken the pesticide her uncle had arranged to poison Sharon.

Greeshma occasionally stayed at her uncle's home, which is near Sharon's residence.

Greeshma, a 22-year-old post-graduate Literature student, killed Sharon, a Radiology student by spiking his drink with pesticide.