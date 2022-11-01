Parassala murder: Pesticide bottle recovered from bushes near Greeshma's home

Thiruvananthapuram: Police on Tuesday found the bottle in which the pesticide used to poison 23-year-old Sharon Raj was stored.



Sharon's ex-girlfriend Greeshma, the prime accused in the case, had told police that she disposed of the bottle near the house.

Police found the bottle from the bushes near the house. It was found during the evidence collection. The search for the bottle of the ayurvedic medicine will be held later.

Greeshma had reveled to the police earlier that her uncle had thrown the bottle away. Earlier on Tuesday, police arrested Greeshma's mother Sindhu and her uncle. Greeshma was arrested on Monday.

Police added one more case of attempted suicide on her on Tuesday.

During the press conference, the police said a pesticide named Kapiq was used to poison Sharon.

Sindhu helped Greeshma mix the poison in Ayurvedic medicine. Greeshma had initially claimed that nobody including her mother knew about the poison.

But the investigation team found out later that her uncle Nirmal helped her destroy the evidence.

Greeshma and Sharon came close during a college trip. But Greeshma distanced herself from Sharon when a marriage alliance cropped up.

Though she argued that their families would never agree to their relationship as they belonged to different castes, Sharon refused to break off their affair.

The photos and videos recorded during their relationship were on Sharon's phone.

Greeshma feared that Sharon would hand them over to her fiance, the police said.

Greeshma began resenting Sharon after he refused to delete the images and videos; thereafter, she hatched the plan to poison him, the investigators said.

Police suspect that she might have taken the pesticide her uncle had arranged to poison Sharon.

Greeshma occasionally stayed at her uncle's home, which is near Sharon's residence.

Greeshma, a 22-year-old post-graduate Literature student, killed Sharon, a Radiology student by spiking his drink with pesticide.