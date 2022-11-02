Parassala murder: Crime Branch mulls handing over case to Tamil Nadu

Thiruvananthapuram: Who should investigate the sensational Sharon Raj murder case — the Kerala Police or its Tamil Nadu counterparts? The Crime Branch Special Investigation Team of the Kerala Police which cracked the case last weekend will seek legal advice on handing over the case to Tamil Nadu Police as the house of the prime accused, Greeshma, is outside the boundary of the State of Kerala.

Greeshma's house where Sharon was poisoned is at Ramanchira which is under the limits of Tamil Nadu Palugal police station in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.

Though Sharon died at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, the case is usually handed over to the jurisdictional police station under which the act of crime reportedly happened.

If the legal advice is to hand over the case to the Tamil Nadu Police, its opinion too would be sought after which the investigation details would be handed over by the Kerala Police.

Meanwhile, the investigation and evidence collection would continue.

Legal experts observed that the Kerala Police can legally continue with the investigation as Sharon was called from his home to Greeshma’s house with the intention to murder him.

The Code of Criminal Procedure Section 179 legally validates the same, experts said.