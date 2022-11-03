Kandathil Mammen Eappen dies in Chennai

Chennai: Kandathil Mammen Eappen (Kunjumon), who was a member of Malayala Manorama Board of Directors, has passed away. He was 86.

By 5 pm on Friday, the body will be taken to his residence, House No 10, Wallace Garden, Nungambakkam, Chennai.

The prayer service will be held at his residence at 10.30am on Saturday, followed by the funeral at the Kilpauk Cemetery at 12.

Mammen Eappen was the director of Tea and Rubber Company at Balannoor. He was the son of KM Eappen, former director of Malayala Manorama and executive director of MRF.

Poovallil Kandathil Omana was his wife. Shirin Mammen and Shilpa Pookkatt were his daughters and Adv Joseph Pookkatt, his son-in-law.