Amid protest, police help Tvpm Mayor reach office

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid intensified protest by opposition parties, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran on Tuesday reached her office escorted by police.

CPM councillors also set up a security ring around the young mayor to thwart any attempt by protesters to block her.

Opposition members waved black flags and staged a protest in front of her house and office.

Arya Rajendran has been facing heat from the opposition Congress and BJP for the past two days after her purported letter regarding the temporary appointments of party cadres in the Corporation surfaced in the media.

BJP councillors staged a "lying down" protest in front of the mayor's office raising slogans. While a group of councillors, including women, lay down on the floor and shouted slogans against the mayor, some senior representatives sat on chairs and protested. They also tied a party flag in front of her office room as part of the agitation.

The mayor was shown black flags by the activists of the KSU, the students' union of the opposition Congress, while she was getting into her official vehicle from her house.

Meanwhile, BJP district president R Sajith lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner seeking a probe into the controversy.