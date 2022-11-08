Letter row: Crime Branch ordered to just ‘inquire and report,’ not charge a case

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala State Police Chief Anil Kanth has directed the Crime Branch wing to just ‘inquire and report’ on the controversial letter in Mayor Arya Rajendran's name seeking CPM recruits for civic jobs.

Crime Branch Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib handed over this directive to Superintendent of Police S Madhusoodanan. A five-member team, led by the SP, is to start the probe today.

The Crime Branch has not been directed to charge a case and conduct an investigation. As it is not specifically directed to ‘register a case and investigate’, the nature of inquiry into the Mayor’s complaint would only be that of a petty case with a local police station.

Considering the likely pressure from the party higher-ups a perfunctory probe has to be expected.

As part of the probe, the statements of the complainant and those alleged to be involved in the case would be recorded. There is no direction as of now to take anyone into custody and interrogate or to search offices and seize documents.

Apparently, a serious inquiry would be quite damning for the CPM as the role of a few comrades are suspected. As reported earlier an area committee member of the left party has been blamed for penning the controversial letter. He is said to be controlling many temporary appointments in the Corporation. The operations of the gang, including him and the local committee secretary, are based at the office of a Trust near the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. All these activities are being carried out with the support of a senior CPM leader, it is alleged.

No complaint has been filed and no case has been registered in the incident with the local police station too. Hence, chances for further proceedings are only after the present inquiry is completed. It is not clear whether a deadline has been set to complete the inquiry. Else, it may remain cold.

The Crime Branch can register a case if it is found that the document is forged; however, to register the case, the wing needs the permission of the Government and the Chief of the Crime Branch.

Party probe too

The CPM too has announced a probe.

After the District Committee, and Secretariat meetings, CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anaavoor Nagappan announced a party-level probe into the incident.

He stated that action would be initiated if party members are found involved.

The letter on Mayor’s official letterhead was addressed to Nagappan.