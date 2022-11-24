Crime Branch records Tvpm Mayor's statement again; she reiterates letter is fake

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch on Thursday recorded Mayor Arya Rajendran's statement in the Corporation letter controversy as part of its detailed investigation into the case. Statements of the office staff were taken as well.

While giving her statement, Arya reiterated the letter was fake. She also testified that the signature on the letter pad may have been scanned and forged.

The office staff too deposed that they came to know about the letter through the media.

In their preliminary investigation, the Crime Branch and the Vigilance, which conducted separate probes, had supposedly failed to dig out substantial evidence, including the source of the letter allegedly seeking backdoor appointments.

A letter, purportedly written by Mayor Arya Rajendran addressing CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, seeking a list of candidates for the 295 temporary vacancies in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, has resulted in a political storm.

Another “letter” by Municipal Corporation parliamentary party secretary D R Anil to the party district secretary regarding temporary postings at the SAT hospital too added fuel to the controversy.