Tvpm Mayor's letter: Crime Branch fails to figure out if it's fake or not

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch has recommended the filing of a case to investigate the allegation that Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran had sent a letter to CPM District Secretary Anavoor Nagappan to fill job vacancies in the corporation with party cadre.

The agency has submitted the preliminary investigation report to ADGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib.

According to the report, the agency could not ascertain whether the letter was fake or genuine. The original letter has not been found.

The investigation team got only a copy of the letter circulated on WhatsApp. According to the report, the mayor has called the letter fake. On the day the letter was said to have been sent, the mayor was not present in the state capital.

Anavoor has also stated that he has not received any such letter. The report also said that a case should be registered for conducting a detailed investigation. The report said that the Crime Branch chief will discuss with DGP before taking further action.

A major controversy erupted when a letter with Mayor's signature was found circulating in WhatsApp groups that sought Anavoor's suggestions in selecting CPM cadres to fill temporary vacancies in Corporation.