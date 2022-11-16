Priya Varghese comes under heavy criticism from HC in appointment row

Kochi: Priya Varghese, whose appointment as Malayalam associate professor at Kannur University was stayed, came under severe criticism from the Kerala High Court on Wednesday. The court stated that working as an NSS coordinator or digging holes does not count as teaching experience.

"Was she asked to teach during her deputation period? Did she teach during her tenure as student director? Were her work experience certificates submitted to the scrutiny committee?" the court inquired.

The High Court on Tuesday asked Kannur University to clarify how the screening committee evaluated the eligibility documents of Priya Varghese while appointing her to the post of associate professor.

The court further observed that the appointment of an associate professor was not child's play. It also expressed displeasure with the affidavit submitted by the registrar of the varsity. The university, in the affidavit, stated that Priya was appointed on the basis of sufficient qualification.

Kannur University had filed a counter-petition seeking the dismissal of the petition submitted by the second-ranked candidate challenging the appointment, terming it immature.

The High Court stayed the appointment of Priya based on the petition filed by Dr Joseph Scariah, who came second in the rank list, challenging her eligibility and the process of her selection.

While considering the case, the University Grants Commission informed the court that Priya's research period cannot be considered as teaching experience. The University submitted an affidavit against this too.

Priya's appointment was frozen by the governor, who is also the chancellor of the university, alleging nepotism. Priya is the wife of K K Ragesh, the private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.