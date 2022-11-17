Ernakulam gang rape: Police nab the accused who was in hiding

Kochi: Police have nabbed one of the accused who was in hiding in the gang rape case of an Ernakulam woman.



The accused named Abhilash who was in the hiding in a Southern district would be brought to Kochi on Thursday and questioned. Of the ten accused in the case, Abhilash is one of the five identified.

Thrikkakkara Police investigating the case hopes that they would get more clarity on the incident after interrogating Abhilash.

Meanwhile, Police continue the interrogation of accused P R Sunu, Beypore Coastal Police Inspector who was taken into custody earlier.

Sunu is presenting himself before the investigating officers every morning. He maintains that he is innocent and that the complaint is fake.

So far, the Police have interrogated Sunu, Rajeev and the survivor’s maid.

However, the mismatches between the details in the survivor’s statement and the evidence, including the location of the accused persons, pose a challenge to the probe.

Police suspect that Abhilash and the survivor were close acquaintances and that they had financial dealings.

The Police team says they would get more information on that after questioning Abhilash.

The survivor’s husband who was in jail on a cheating case also has to be questioned. He has not presented himself before the Police team yet.

It is suspected that he had shared the money he got through cheating with some of the accused. Police have got the information that there was an argument as he had demanded this money to be returned after he was released from jail.

Kozhikode Coastal Police Station Inspector P R Sunu was taken into custody on a complaint received by the Ernakulam City Police Commissioner.

The complainant, a housewife, alleged that the gang, including the inspector, sexually abused her at Thrikkakara in Ernakulam.

Following this, Sunu was taken into custody. The Thrikakkara police, who investigated the case on the commissioner's instructions, reached Kozhikode and apprehended the officer at the police station.

Earlier too, Sunu was accused of sexually assaulting a BTech graduate.

Then, he was station inspector at Mulavukad in Ernakulam. Though he was arrested in the case and departmental action was taken against him, Sunu was reinstated into the force.