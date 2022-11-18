Now, Guv Khan vows to end 'atrocious' pension deal for Kerala ministers' personal staff

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is determined to make the matter of pension given for personal staff of Kerala ministers 'a big issue at the national level'.

"This is going to be my priority. I'll bring this to an end," said Governor Khan on the pension issue that he had highlighted before but went buried under a pile of various other matters.

It is understood that the chief minister is permitted to have up to 37 members in his personal staff while the ministers' staff -- from a private secretary to cooks -- can go up to 30.

Onmanorama had reported earlier that the personal staff draw salaries ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1.25 lakh per month. Moreover, they become eligible for pension after two years of service. The monthly pension for a staff who completes two years is Rs 8,300 and that of one with a five-year service is Rs 21,000.

"This is a total mockery of the law. Absolutely atrocious," Governor Khan told media persons in Delhi.

Jawans and CPM cadre

Governor Khan made a comparison between the armed forces and the personal staff of the ministers.

"The man who puts his life on the line, and lives in -41 degree Celsius ...the members of our armed forces ...have to serve a minimum of 10 years to become entitled to a pension. But here, these Johnnies, they are working for the party all the time and they are being paid salary in the form of pension .. this is nothing but a pure violation of the spirit of the constitution, of the spirit of the law," said the Governor.

... Kerala's workforce

"The young boys and girls, they go to other states and abroad looking for jobs and here the public money is squandered, a special distinction is given to people who are nothing but party cadre who become entitled to a lifelong pension."

"This is total fraud and deceit," he added.