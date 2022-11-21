Honeytrap: Vlogger extorts Rs 23 lakh from 68-year-old

Malappuram: The police have registered a case against a vlogger and her husband for allegedly honey trapping a 68-year-old man and extorting Rs 23 lakh from him.

The Kalapakchery police in Malappuram have reportedly arrested the vlogger's husband Nishad, a native of Kunnamkulam in Thrissur.

Vlogger Rashida, 28, pretended to be in love with the Kalpakanchery native, established a relationship and invited him over from time to time. Her husband also connived to deceive him. The woman began taking money from him, while seeking assistance for the business her husband was going to start.

The couple, who are active on social media, extorted the Rs 23 lakh by threatening to publicly humiliate him. The extent of the fraud was known after his family sought to find out how the 68-year-old, who was financially well-off and highly influential, was losing money.

The Kalpakanchery police carried out an investigation and recorded the arrest of Nishad. Proceedings have been initiated against Rashida as well.