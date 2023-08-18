'Honeytrap & car robbery': Cops file chargesheet in Kozhikode hotelier murder

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 18, 2023 04:31 PM IST Updated: August 18, 2023 04:58 PM IST
Siddique; Mohammed Shibili and Khadijath Farhana. Photo: Manorama Online

Kozhikode: Police on Friday filed the chargesheet in the murder of Kozhikode businessman Siddique. 

The 3,000-page chargesheet was submitted to the Kozhikode judicial first class magistrate. Police said Siddique was honey-trapped and murdered.

The chargesheet named Mohammed Shibili (22) and Khadijath Farhana (19) as the first and second accused respectively. As per the chargesheet, the duo robbed Siddique's car and stole Rs 1.5 lakh in cash.

Siddique (58) of Ezhoor Mecheri in Malappuram's Tirur, who ran a hotel in Olavanna, was brutally slain at a lodge in Eranhipalam on May 18. 

The accused, according to the police, cut Siddique's body into three parts using an electric saw and stuffed them in two trolley bags. Then they used Siddique's car to reach Attappadi ghat road and dumped the bags in an isolated spot.

They got rid of the weapons used, including the hammer and the cutter, at Cheerattamala in Perinthalmanna. From there, the accused drove on to Cheruthuruthi and abandoned the car.

The murder came to light during an investigation launched by the Tirur police based on a missing person complaint filed by Siddique's family.

Shibili and Farhana were arrested from Egmore in Chennai while they were trying to flee to Assam. Their accomplice Ashiq (Chikku, 23), who helped them dump the trolley bags, was nabbed from Palakkad.

