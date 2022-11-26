None should indulge in parallel activities: KPCC disciplinary panel’s message amid Tharoor row

Thiruvananthapuram/Kozhikode/Kottayam: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) disciplinary committee has come out with a strict direction that none in the party should indulge in parallel politics, an action that many construes to be aimed at veteran leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor who had recently embarked on a political tour across north Kerala.

The committee mandated that the leaders attending public programmes should intimate the same to respective District Congress Committees (DCCs) in advance and that everyone should adhere to the party framework.

The disciplinary committee, headed by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, held the meeting on Friday. It observed that any leader can take part in any event that is not opposed to the party. However, care should be taken to ensure the same won’t amount to a violation of the party system, the friendly atmosphere, and discipline.

The disciplinary committee would give the directions to all the party leaders and will directly contact those who have taken an opposing stand to the party line.

Tharoor too can take part with DCC nod: Tariq Anwar

Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary who is on a visit to the state, said Shashi Tharoor could attend any public programmes, but only with the nod of the respective DCC. “Even that’s how I attend the public functions. The AICC is yet to receive the complaint filed by K Raghavan MP. We will go through it upon receiving the same,” he said.

Earlier, M K Raghavan MP lodged a complaint with the KPCC disciplinary committee president Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, on the withdrawal of the Youth Congress from a programme in which Shashi Tharoor was the chief guest.

Meanwhile, with Tharoor giving hints of his becoming active in state politics, more people are inviting him to public programmes. Some have even evinced interest in personal meet-ups, on the sidelines of such events.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP, whose support base is growing, is determined to set a strong foothold in the party activities too, as is reflected by his recent visit of Youth Congress workers in jail.

Tharoor, who reached Mumbai on Friday, to attend college alumni meet and the All India Professional Congress programme, will reach Kochi on Saturday. He will attend the state conclave being organized by the Professional Congress on Sunday. He is the main speaker in the event to be attended by KPCC President K Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V D Satheeshan.

Also, certain prominent personalities based in Kochi have evinced interest in meeting Tharoor personally. The MP will hold talks with them. He will also inaugurate a dental clinic in V D Satheesan’s constituency Paravur. However, this was decided earlier and has no connection with the ongoing controversy.

The Congress leader will attend various programmes in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts in the coming days. He will attend the KM Chandy commemoration event in Pala on December 3. Tharoor will also inaugurate the Youth grand conference to be held at Erattupetta in the evening on that day.

Though the move evoked a sharp response from various quarters, the Youth Congress district committee meeting held yesterday decided to go ahead with the programme as scheduled. The Congress leadership too decided against imposing any ban given the bitter experience in Kozhikode earlier.

Disputes have cropped up in the meeting over the participation of Shashi Tharoor MP. A section pointed out that it is wrong not to inform the KPCC about the decision to include Tharoor in the event. Also, the district president taking a decision through WhatsApp can’t be accepted, they said. The meeting also criticized the unnecessarily dragging of the name of veteran leader Oommen Chandy.

Earlier, the removal of Opposition leader V D Satheesan’s photo from the posture of the December three event initially kicked up a storm. Kottayam DCC President Nattakam Suresh rued that he was not informed of the programme and that this type of behavior won’t be tolerated. However, Youth Congress district leadership cited that the programme is entirely organized by the Youth Congress alone.

Tharoor is also slated to meet Kanjirapally Bishop Mar Jose Pulickal late on December three and attend the Youth Conclave organized by Changanassery diocese along with Bishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam the next day. He is also invited to visit the Pandalam Palace. Tharoor will offer prayers at the Valiyakoyikkal temple there and also attend the Bodhigram function of J S Adoor before returning to the state capital.