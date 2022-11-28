Adani Port seeks deployment of central forces, says state's law & order broke down completely

Kochi: The Adani Group has reiterated its demand for the deployment of central forces in Vizhinjam in the High Court. The Adani Group told the court that law and order in the state has broken down completely. The company said the violence was premeditated.

Adani Group's lawyer informed the court about the current situation while Justice Anu Sivaraman's bench was hearing the case.

The company said protesters were not allowing the vehicles carrying building materials including rock to pass to the port construction site. While the court's judgments are not given due importance, cops stand as mute spectators.

An ugly conflict broke out in the area on Saturday. The situation is such that the protesters have taken the law into their hands. Adani Group also stated that many policemen have been hospitalised.

The government's lawyer informed the court that negotiations are currently underway with the protesters. Imposing restrictions under section 144 of IPC is being considered. A case has been registered against 3,000 people for violence and destroying public property. The government also informed the court that compensation will be collected from those who destroyed public properties.

The High Court said law and order should be ensured at Vizhinjam. The government was instructed to do everything possible. The government also told the court that time should be given to submit an affidavit regarding the tense situation as the negotiations are progressing to prevent it from escalating.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case to Friday.