Drunk driving in Kottayam; four injured in car collision

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 03, 2022 02:13 PM IST Updated: December 03, 2022 02:46 PM IST
The accident took place in Erattupetta town at 9:30 pm on Friday | Photo: Manorama News

Kottayam: The police has taken a car driver into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol and ramming six vehicles at Erattupetta on Friday night. The accused is Yaseen, a native of Nadakkal in Erattupetta town.

Four people were injured in the accident which took place in Erattupetta town at 9:30 pm. One injured has been admitted to a private hospital in Pala, while the others are in a private hospital in Erattupetta.  

Soon after the accident, locals smashed Yaseen's vehicle.

RELATED ARTICLES

The incident led to a traffic block for an hour,  said witnesses. 

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout