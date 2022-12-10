CPM aims to polarise Kerala by joining hands with 'communal' Muslim League: K Surendran

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K Surendran has said the LDF is aiming to polarise Kerala on communal lines by joining hands with Muslim League.

Reacting to CPM state secretary MV Govindan's remarks that the Muslim League, a constituent of the Opposition, UDF, was not a communal party, was 'double standard'.

“That statement is a political move aimed at the vote bank,” Surendran told mediapersons here on Saturday. “All these years, the CPM and the left front were claiming that Muslim League is a communal party. But now they have betrayed that position and the only reason is to accommodate Muslim League in the left front.”

Surendran said the CPM has betrayed the position adopted by its icons. “EMS, Nayanar and VS said they want governments devoid of Muslim League, but now the party has taken a U-turn. This is aimed at communal polarisation in Kerala. It is a dangerous move.

“Muslim League is a party formed on religious lines, they were responsible for India's partition, they refuse to even provide primary membership to people belonging to other religions, what else do you call such a party, but communal.”

The BJP leader accused the Muslim League of denying memberships to SC/ST communities and other religions. “The backbone of CPM's cadre is the Hindu community. But the left front is on a suicide mission with its plan to include the communal party Muslim League that has taken several anti-national stands,” Surendran said.