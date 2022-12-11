Shashi Tharoor a Congress asset, he can't be isolated: KPCC chief Sudhakaran

Kochi: Shashi Tharoor is an asset to the Congress party, said Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran here on Sunday, putting to rest the recent issues connected to the popular MP's political tour of the state.

Addressing the media after Congress's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting here on Sunday, Sudhakaran said he had a fruitful discussion with Tharoor in Delhi. He said the common feeling was that the party should make good use of Tharoor's public image. "Tharoor and Congress are together," said Sudhkaran.

“There are no controversies around him. Tharoor can’t be isolated," said the PCC chief. "The only suggestion to him is he should inform the local party leadership whenever he goes to a place for an event. That’s a norm we all follow in the party. Whenever we go to a place we inform the leaders of the respective mandalam and district leaders,” Sudhakaran said.

Shashi Tharoor. File photo: PTI

It is learnt that a few senior leaders who took part in the PAC initiated a discussion on the recent controversies over Tharoor that have put the party on the backfoot. Former KPCC president M M Hassan and Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan were among those who suggested that Tharoor’s popularity should be valued, it is understood.

Reports said leadership of the party came under criticism for the way it handled the issues connected to Tharoor, who recently ran for the party's national presidency, but lost.

However, Congress leaders Onmanorama spoke to after the meeting denied any internal criticisms over the Tharoor issue.

Apart from Sudhakaran’s briefing, only K Muraleedharan addressed the media after the PAC meeting. He also said the controversies over Tharoor have been a closed chapter.

The PAC, the highest decision making body of the Congress in the state, discussed Tharoor as it took place close on the heels of the Thiruvananthapuram MP’s political tour of the state triggering a controversy.

Tharoor attended different programmes in the Malabar region in the first leg of his tour and then in the central and south Kerala. He also met various prominent people, including religious heads during his trips which are seen by a section within the party as an attempt by him to project himself as a potential chief ministerial candidate.

Senior leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala did not attend the PAC meeting held at the District Congress Committee office in Ernakulam. While Chandy stayed away due to health condition, Chennithala was on a trip to Mookambika Temple in Kollur.