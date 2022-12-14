ESZ around Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary most densely populated, finds survey

Thiruvananthapuram: The buffer zone of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) is the most densely populated area, according to the preliminary report on human habitation in Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZs), published on the Kerala government website. The report was compiled after a satellite survey.

The ESZ around WWS has 13,577 residential and other buildings. The ESZ of the Periyar Tiger Reserve comes second with 5,570 buildings.

The Peechi-Vazhani Wildlife Sanctuary in Thrissur has the most number of residential buildings: 3,877

The Peruvannamuzhi Malabar Wildlife Sanctuary has the most number of industries: 12.

The ESZ of the Idukki Wildlife Sanctuary has the most number of places of worship: 35. In terms of educational institutions Idukki Wildlife Sanctuary tops with 48.

Those buildings that are not identified as residential or commercial establishments due to lack of clarity have been included as a separate category. A few unidentified others have been classified as "others".

As reported earlier a five-member expert committee has been tasked with demarcating inhabited areas in ESZs.

The Committee is chaired by Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan. The Committee was constituted by the Kerala Government to determine the inhabited places within the one-kilometre area around protected forests, following the Supreme Court’s direction on June 3. Areas within the 1 km radius are termed Eco-Sensitive Zones or buffer zones.

Alert on any omissions

Public may inform the government if any information has been excluded from the ESZ satellite survey report.

An abridged version of the report is available under the Eco-sensitive zone link in the document section of www.kerala.gov.in. The link has the report, map and a form to furnish missing information. The last date for furnishing additional/missing information is December 23. The form, after filling up, should be emailed or posted to the joint secretary, Forest and Wildlife Department. Email: eszexpertcommittee@gmail.com

Postal address: The Joint Secretary, Kerala Forest and Wildlife Department, Fifth Floor, Secretarial Annexe II Building, Thiruvananthapuram - 695001.

Meanwhile, the government has come under fire for not providing a phone number for the public to clear their doubts.

Wildlife Sanctuaries and Human Habitations

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary: 13,577

Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary: 5,570

Peechi-Vazhani Wildlife Sanctuary: 4,588

Idukki Wildlife Sanctuary: 3,944

Neyyar-Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary: 3.146

Malabar Wildlife Sanctuary: 2,845

Mangalavanam Bird Sanctuary: 2,444

Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary: 2,174

Chimmini Wildlife Sanctuary: 1,388

Anamudi Shola National Park: 1,292

Kottiyoor Wildlife Sanctuary: 1,139

Shenduruny Wildlife Sanctuary: 1,098

Mathikettan Shola National Park: 990

Eravikulam National Park: 769

Thattekad Bird Sanctuary: 771

Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary: 623

Silent Valley National Park: 613

Kurinjimala Wildlife Sanctuary: 597

Karimpuzha Wildlife Sanctuary: 597

Chulanur Peafowl Sanctuary: 593

Parambikulam Wildlife Sanctuary: 509

Pampadum Shola National Park: 63

Source: Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre.