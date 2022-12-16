Journalist dies after car catches fire in Kollam

Chathannoor (Kollam): A 45-year-old journalist died after his car caught fire near here on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sudhi Velamanoor, the Chathannoor correspondent of 'Kerala Kaumudi'.

The incident happened near Palamoodu along the Paravur-Chathannoor Road around 4.30pm on Thursday. The car caught fire as soon as Sudhi drove the car out of his current residence, according to the police.

After noticing the fire and smoke, a passerby broke the rear window of the car but the blaze spread. The doors of the car were locked from inside. Though attempts were made to douse the fire by pouring water, the efforts were in vain.

By the time the fire force unit from Paravur arrived and doused the blaze, the car was completely gutted.

