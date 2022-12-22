VC search panel nomination: HC division bench stays order

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 22, 2022 06:31 PM IST

Kochi: A division bench headed by the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court has stayed the order of a single bench that directed the Kerala University senate to nominate a member to the vice-chancellor search committee.

The earlier order was issued by the single bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran.

While directing the senate, Justice Ramachandran had asked the senate why it was adamant about opposing the notification issued by the Chancellor constituting a search committee for VC. It was a minor matter which could be solved by recommending a member to the search panel.

