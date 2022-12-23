At least four Sabarimala pilgrims killed in Kumily road accident

Idukki: At least four Sabarimala pilgrims were feared killed in a road accident at Kumily on Friday night.

Reports indicate that at least two others are seriously injured in the accident that occurred at Lower Periyar near Kumily.

There were reportedly ten pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, including a minor girl, inside the car. Four pilgrims died on the spot.



The car taking the pilgrims to the Lord Ayyappa pilgrimage in Sabarimala reportedly fell into a gorge, over penstock pipes.

At least three others are still stuck inside the vehicle, reported Manorama News. Rescue operations are underway.

(to be updated)