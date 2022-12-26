Dejected, Kiran killed himself by jumping into sea at Azhimala, say police

Vizhinjam: The local police here which probed the mysterious death of a young man last July soon after assault by his lover's kin say he had killed himself. The police also ruled out murder or accident.

The police will soon file a charge-sheet over the death of Kiran, alias Chikku, and also book the relatives of his lover on charges regarding abetment of suicide.

The charge-sheet would be filed against the girl’s brother Hari, and her brother-in-law Rajesh for abetment to suicide.

Kiran, who fled from the girl’s relatives, jumped into the sea and committed suicide, according to the Police.

Kiran's body was recovered from the beach at Kulachal in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu on July 13, 2022, four days after he went missing from the Azhimala beach, Vizhinjam, 40 km further north in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district.

Kiran had reached Azhimala to meet his female friend, but went missing under mysterious circumstances. CCTV images showed him running frantically.

Kiran was the son of Madhu and Mini of Puthanveettil House at Mekkumkara, near Vengannur, near Vizhinjam.

Vizhinjam Police’s finding defies his family’s claim that it was murder.

Police infer that he committed suicide due to dejection in love and physical assaults from the girl’s relatives.

Kiran's father had claimed he was harmed and ruled out suicide as he was allegedly beaten up and kidnapped by a gang including the girl’s relatives hours before he went missing.

His relatives had also claimed he was pushed into the sea after he was harmed.

Kiran’s slippers were found from the rocks near the Azhimala beach.

Kiran's relatives Melwin and Ananthu had accompanied him on the fateful day.

The police theory

The police conclusion is based on the evidences as well as statements of a few witnesses. The three clinching evidence to substantiate suicide are:

1. Confidential statement from two witnesses who were in a nearby temple: they stated that they saw a man who looks like Kiran jumping into the sea.

2. Kiran’s footwear that the police recovered from the rocks along the beach also point to a suicide bid.

3. The statements of Kiran’s friends that he was dejected in the love affair.

Moreover, police found credible eyewitness statements that the girl’s relatives who had assaulted Kiran about 500 metre away from the sea had not followed him thereafter, thus proving Kiran was not murdered or thrown into the sea off the cliff. Also, it is evident from the CCTV visuals no one was following Kiran who is seen running in fear.