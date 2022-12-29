Andhra native dead after houseboat sinks in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: In a tragic accident, an Andhra Pradesh tourist drowned after a houseboat sank here on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramachandra Reddy, 55. The rest of the individuals on the boat were rescued.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that water seeped into the boat after a plank beneath the vessel got damaged.

A Keralite had lost his life in a similar incident at Alappuzha in June. The untoward incidents are likely to cast a shadow on the houseboat business which began to gather steam recently after the pandemic.