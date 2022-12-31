HC sets deadline to settle plea against MEDISEP subscription by ex-CUSAT staff

Our Correspondent
Published: December 31, 2022 10:39 AM IST
The petition states that pensioners who have joined other insurance schemes are also being forced to subscribe to the MEDISEP:Shutterstock/ Valeri Potapova

Kochi: The High Court of Kerala has directed to settle the plea filed by the the Cochin University Service Pensioners Association against the compulsory subscription to Medical Insurance Scheme for State Employees and Pensioners (MEDISEP) within three months.

Justice Devan Ramachandran’s order was on the petition filed by K C Alexander and others who are members of the retired employees' body of the Cochin University of Science and Technology or CUSAT.

The HC has ordered to decide on the matter after giving hearing the association and others who are interested. The Court has stated that a fresh petition can be filed by the association if needed within two weeks.

The petition states that pensioners who have joined other insurance schemes are also being forced to subscribe to the MEDISEP. It is argued that it is not fair to force people into joining a scheme in which a premium has to be paid.

There was no action even after a plea was filed by the Cochin University Service Pensioners Association, the complaint stated.

