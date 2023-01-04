Poor quality cardamom used in Sabarimala 'Aravana': Lab report

Thiruvananthapuram: The High Court of Kerala on Thursday will hear a petition on the quality of cardamom used in 'Aravana Payasam', the famous prasadam given to devotees at Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala.

As per a Manorama News report, the High Court had sought a report on the quality of the spice based on a petition filed by 'Ayyappa Spices', an agency that used to supply cardamom for making 'Aravana'.

A report now released by the food testing laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram states the presence of chemicals beyond permissible limits in the cardamom used.

The report will be filed before the devaswom bench of the High Court on Thursday.

In the past, cardamom for Aravana had been supplied by the Kerala Forest Development Corporation's plantation in Gavi.

Last November, the Sabarimala Special Commissioner informed the High Court that there was a need to ramp up the production of Aravana. The commissioner had also recommended the need to procure more quality cans for the purpose.