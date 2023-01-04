Young writer whose pics appeared on porn site aghast at cyber police response

The cyber police have been blamed for tardy action on a complaint filed by a young woman writer whose social media profile pictures somehow landed on a pornographic site. The complainant, however, promptly received a class on safe social media practices.

The winner of Kerala Sahitya Akademi’s Kanaka Shree Award and environmental activist Chithira Kusuman had this experience at the cybercrime police station near Kochi Infopark.

No action has been taken to remove the pictures though the complaint was initially submitted on November 30. Chithira again sent an email complaint on December 8. Though she approached the police even after that, they replied that they are taking action, but the photos still remain on the website.

It is apparent miscreants misused her photographs that were posted on her Facebook page.

The cops also refused to accept the complaint by hand and asked me to send it by email, Chithira said.

A friend tipped off Chithira on the appearance of the photos she shared on Facebook on an adult site.

"When I came to lodge the complaint, the police asked why I didn’t lock my profile. Then started a study class. If the profile is not locked, all and sundry will use the photos to do whatever they want," claimed Chithira.

“What is the use in complaining after that,” they further asked.

Kusuman also alleged police tried to make light of the complaint saying when they are not even able to solve cyber financial frauds, “here comes a complaint of misuse of profile pics!”

When the writer tried to bring the police’s attention to the fact that several other women’s pics are on the site, the police chastised her, saying “you need to look into your case only.