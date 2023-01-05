State Youth Commission chair Chintha Jerome says her salary was 1 lakh since 2018

Kerala State Youth Commission Chairperson Chintha Jerome has said she has been drawing a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh since 2018. Jerome made the statement while dismissing purported social media campaigns claiming the government is planning to double her salary to Rs 1 lakh.

The former SFI leader has also refuted claims that she is set to receive a lump sum payment of Rs 32 lakh in arrears from the government.

“If I really get Rs 32 lakh, I'll give it to the chief minister's distress relief fund. That is our tradition,” she told media persons on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Jerome said she has not approached any court claiming arrears.

“My predecessor was RV Rajesh, who I believe is KPCC's general secretary now. He was appointed during the Oommen Chandy government's term. He has now approached the court claiming arrears. I understand he has had a favourable ruling from the court and on the basis of that he has filed an application with the government.”

Jerome has claimed that even though she was appointed as chairperson of the commission in 2016, she had not received salaries till a statute came into force.

“The youth commission's rules were established on May 26, 2018. On that day, the statute had finalised the chairperson's salary as Rs 1 lakh. Since then, I have been receiving that amount as salary.”