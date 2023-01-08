Anjushree's death: Hospital didn't alert Health Dept on food poisoning

Kasaragod: Nineteen-year-old Anjushree Parvathy who had died due to suspected food poisoning sought treatment at a private hospital twice and the hospital erred in not following the standard procedures, says an intelligence report on the incident.



Anjushree started vomiting and experienced physical discomfort after having the food that she purchased online from a restaurant at Adkathbail locality in Kasaragod on December 31.

Following this, she twice sought treatment at the private hospital on January 1 and 5. However, the hospital failed to inform the Health Department about the incident, the report cited.

Meanwhile, a preliminary report indicated that the girl died due to an infection of her internal organs, following food poisoning. The report prepared by the District Medical Officer (DMO) was handed over to the Health Department Director for further action.

Anjushree bought the ‘Kuzhimanthi’ rice dish online from Alromancia hotel at Adkathbail around noon on December 31.

She and her family members had sought treatment at the private hospital when they felt physical discomfort after consuming the food. She fought the food poisoning symptoms for a week before breathing her last at a hospital in Mangaluru on Saturday morning.

Following the incident, the license of the hotel was cancelled. A case was registered against the owner and two workers at the Melaparamba police station and the trio was taken into police custody.

Health Minister Veena George has directed the Food Safety Commissioner to inquire into the incident and submit a report. This is the second food poisoning death reported from the state this month.