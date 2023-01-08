Ready to become Chief Minister if people of Kerala demand: Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has hinted that he is willing to contest in the election for the Congress Working Committee President.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP was speaking to Manorama News during the Newsmaker debate.

“A lot of people have supported me openly and discretely. I'll discuss the matter with them and take a decision in two weeks,” he said.

When asked if he was willing to take up the Chief Ministerial post in Kerala, he replied in the affirmative.

"I'm ready for the role. But the ultimate decision belongs to the people. The responsibility of finding the underlying reasons for the issues faced by Kerala lies with us," he said.

Tharoor also said that his remarks during the NSS gathering at Changanassery were misinterpreted. Last week he inaugurated a public meeting as part of the 146th birth anniversary of Mannathu Padmanabhan, the founder of the Nair Service Society (NSS) of Kerala at Changanassery. "My remark that one Nair cannot accept another Nair was a joke addressed to the (NSS) General Secretary (Sukumaran Nair)," he said. "It's a pity that humour has no place in Kerala politics," he said adding that no one should be confused about his belief system and ideology.

“Mannam (Mannath Padmanabhan) used to say that it’s a tough task to organise the Nairs. He has said it’s difficult for one Nair to accept another member of the community. He said it a century ago. But even now, sometimes, I find it’s true in politics,” Tharoor had told the gathering of NSS members.