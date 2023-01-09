Gang-rape accused Kerala Police inspector Sunu dismissed from service

Kozhikode: Inspector P R Sunu, who is an accused in several cases including the Thrikkakara gang-rape, was dismissed from service on Monday. He was suspended owing to the cases in November last.



At the time of suspension, Sunu was the Station House Officer at Beypore Coastal Police Station. The suspension was based on the report by Kochi City Commissioner C H Nagaraju which outlined the inspector's connections with anti-social elements.

Sunu is the third accused in the case pertaining to the gang-rape of a woman in Thrikkakara in Ernakulam. Sunu had claimed the charges against him were fabricated and that he did not know the complainant.

Meanwhile, State Police Chief Anil Kanth had sent a letter to the Home Secretary recommending Sunu's dismissal.

Of the 10 accused in the gang-rape case, the complainant has identified five. Four of the six cases, in which Sunu is accused, are for sexual abuse or rape.

When posted in Kochi, Thrissur and Kannur, Sunu is believed to have engaged in sexual crimes against women using his authority as a police officer.

Besides serving six months in jail, he has faced departmental investigations and punishment nine times. The DGP had laid out all these as grounds for his removal from service.