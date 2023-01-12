75 more members from Kuttanad to quit CPM

Kuttanad: An additional 75 CPM members from Kuttanad, where dissidence in the party has intensified, have submitted letters to the leadership, asking to be removed from its membership.



The members from Pulinkunnu have sent letters to the district and State leaderships of the party, demanding that they be removed from the party.

Members of the local committee submitted the letter en masse under the leadership of an area committee member and the local secretary, in protest against the neglect and discriminatory attitude of the Kuttanad area leadership. There are indications that more persons will submit letters for leaving the party from the local committees in Neelamperoor, Kavalam, and Kunnumma in the coming days.

It is learnt that a meeting will be conducted this evening at the Kuttanad area committee to discuss the issue under the leadership of Saji Cheriyan.

The desertions from the party began from Ramankari on December 28 last, after levelling charges that the leadership was taking retaliatory measures unilaterally on the ground of rebellion. Forty-six persons from Ramankari had submitted the letter to the leadership, expressing their readiness to resign from the party. Following this, 44 persons from Thalavadi North, 36 members from Muttar, 60 from Kavalam, 27 from Velianad, and 1 person from Thakazhi had submitted letters asking that they be removed from the party.

A total of 289 persons from Kuttanad, including those from Pulinkunnu yesterday, have till now sent letters to the leadership, expressing their readiness to leave the party.