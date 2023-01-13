2 college students die, another injured as motorcycle crashes into school bus in Kasaragod

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 13, 2023 12:41 PM IST
The accident happened at Miyapadavu in Meenja grama panchayat.

Kasaragod: Two college students were killed and another was seriously injured when their motorcycle crashed head-on into an oncoming school bus Friday morning in Kasaragod district.

The accident happened at Miyapadavu in Meenja grama panchayat.

The deceased has been identified as Preetesh Shetty (18), son of Poornima Shetty and Harish Shetty, who is the president of Miyapadavu Service Cooperative Bank; and Abhishek Bhandari (18), son of daily wage labourers Suresh Bhandari and Harinashi Bhandari of Miyapadav.

RELATED ARTICLES

The injured boy has been identified as Namith Shetty (17), son of daily wage labourer Vishwanatha Shetty and Meenakshi. He has been rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru.

RELATED ARTICLES

The three boys -- students of Shree Devi College Prerana First Grade College in Mangaluru -- were triple riding on the motorcycle. Every day, they used to go to Manjeshwar railway station, 12km away, on the motorcycle and then board a train to Mangaluru to go to their college, said Meenja panchayat member Janardhana Poojary.

The motorcycle crashed into the bus at a sharp curve on the village road around 7.15 am at Miyapadavu.

Preetesh's father Harish Shetty and elder brother are now in Sabarimala, said panchayat vice-president Jayarama. "They have started their journey back home," he said.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout