Shashi Tharoor voted Manorama Newsmaker 2022

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP, Shashi Tharoor MP is Manorama Newsmaker 2022. Actor-director Balachandra Menon announced the winner on Saturday.

Tharoor secured the most votes among the four finalists. Award-winning singer Nanjiyamma, cricketer Sanju Samson and CPM leader EP Jayarajan were the other finalists.

Tharoor said he was happy that the public have recognised his work. The Thiruvananthapuram MP said he considers the future of the people his responsibility.

Balachandra Menon lauded Tharoor for his unique approach to public service.

"Honoured by those who voted me as Manorama News TV Newsmaker of the Year 2022. Making news is an occupational hazard for those of us in public life, so I'm bemused to be celebrated for it. But many thanks to the people of Kerala," Tharoor wrote on Facebook.

The Newsmaker event hosted with the association of KLM Axiva was also attended by writer Smitha Girish and Director, Manorama News, Johny Lukose.