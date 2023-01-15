Food poisoning: Owner of Kottayam hotel responsible for nurse's death arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 15, 2023 06:24 PM IST
The Gandhinagar police arrested Latif (37) of Kodiamma, Kasaragod, from Kammanahalli near Bangalore in Karnataka: FOTOKITA/Shutterstock

Kottayam: Police on Sunday arrested the owner of the Kottayam hotel responsible for causing the death of a woman due to food poisoning.

Reshmi Raj (33), a nurse at the Kottayam Medical College, died while undergoing treatment at hospital on January 2.

The Gandhinagar police arrested Latif (37) of Kodiamma, Kasaragod, from Kammanahalli near Bangalore in Karnataka. He is the owner of Park Malabar Hotel of Sankranthi in Kottayam.

Reshmi fell ill after consuming alfahm (Arabic grilled chicken) from the hotel. Within an hour of consuming the dish, she began to experience strong symptoms of food poisoning, including vomiting and diarrhoea.

Police had earlier arrested Sirajuddin, the hotel's chief cook, who was on the run, from Kadampuzha in Malappuram.

Subsequently, a special investigation team was formed under the leadership of District Police Chief K Karthik and the search was intensified to nab the absconding hotel owners.

Gandhinagar Station SHO Shiji K, SI Pawanan M C, CPOs Pravino, Sunil, Vijayalal and Ragesh were also in the investigation team. The accused was produced in court.

