Notorious gangster Arjun Ayanki booked for assaulting lady TTE

Kottayam: The Government Railway Police (GRP) here have booked notorious gangster Arjun Ayanki for assaulting a female Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) on a train.



The incident happened on board the Gandhidham-Nagercoil Weekly Express the other day, around 11 pm.

The TTE had questioned Arjun for travelling with a general ticket on a sleeper class coach. Provoked by this, Arjun abused the TTE and assaulted her, as per the complaint.

The TTE has filed a complaint with the Kottayam Railway Police station, said Station House Officer Reji P Joseph.

Ayanki has been booked under non-bailable charges.

There are many cases registered against Ayanki at different police stations in Kannur District. He is also an accused in the Karipur gold-smuggling case, the police said.

Ayanki is a former activist of the Democratic Youth Federation of India.