Sabarimala fireworks acident: One more succumbs to burn injuries

Kottayam: One more person, who was injured in the fireworks accident at Sabarimala early this month, succumbed to burn injuries on Monday.

Karakkadu resident Rajeesh (35) had 40 per cent burn injuries in the accident that occurred on January 2.

The contractual employee, who was admitted to the ICU of the medical college hospital here died on Monday. Earlier, on January 6, Cheriyanadu native A R Jayakumar (47) who had suffered 60 per cent burn injuries in the same accident had died.

Amal (28), who had suffered over 20 per cent burn injuries is still undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital.

The incident occurred around 5pm on January 2 when the three were preparing fireworks at the temple, an officer of Sannidhanam police station had said.

None of the thousands of pilgrims, who were present at the hilltop shrine for 'darshan' during the annual pilgrimage season, were injured, he had said.

The three injured persons were employees of the temple who used to deal with fireworks on a daily basis, police said.

It also said that the reason for the mishap is not presently known.

(With PTI inputs.)