Former Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral PJ Jacob dies

Bengaluru: Former Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral PJ Jacob (Rajan, 82), died at his residence on the Sarjapur Road here on Sunday.

The funeral will be held at Kalpalli Cemetery after prayers at St. Gregorios Orthodox Cathedral on the Hosur Road on January 25.

Vice Admiral Jacob assumed office as the vice chief of the naval staff on March 31, 1998 and served in the position until February 28, 2001.

He was a recipient of the Param Vishist Seva Medal, Ati Vishist Seva Medal and the Vishist Seva Medal. Vice Admiral Jacob had also been the Director General of the Indian Coast Guard.

Besides holding key operational and training position in the navy, he also served in the National Security Advisory Board to the Prime Minister.

He was a member of Valiyaveedu family, Chathannur. He leaves wife Salga and children Captain Vivek Jacob (merchant navy) and Adv Deepak Eapen Jacob.