Payyannur man to drive home Ignis, wins World Cup prediction contest

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 24, 2023 10:00 AM IST
V P Manomohan. Photo: Manorama Online

Kannur: Payyannur-native V P Manomohan has won the bumper prize of the Super Team Prediction Competition organised by Malayala Manorama and Gopu Nandilath G-Mart to coincide with the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 72-year-old bagged the prize by sending correct answers on all match days throughout the event.

Manomohan, who was an employee of a private firm in Chennai, is the youngest brother of renowned dancer, V P Dhananjayan, and serial actor and director V P Ramachandran.

As many as 10 lakh people took part in the prediction competition. The bumper prize, which is a Maruti Suzuki Ignis, will be handed over later.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout