19-year-old girl found dead near hospital in Wayanad's Bathery

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 29, 2023 09:22 PM IST
Akshara. Photo: Manorama News

Wayanad: A 19-year-old girl was found dead on the premises of Bathery Taluk Hospital here on Sunday. The deceased is Akshara, daughter of Vinod, of Koliyadi.

Akshara's body was found near a building that was under construction at the hospital.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police suspect Akshara to have died by suicide. They believe she jumped from the top of the building as there were injury marks on her body.

RELATED ARTICLES

Her parents had filed a missing complaint with Bathery police.

Inquest proceedings were completed and the body was shifted to the mortuary of the taluk hospital.

(Note: Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Always seek the help of mental health experts. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471-2552056)

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout