Karnataka natives, who posed as cops to steal gold from Kochi woman, nabbed

Four Karnataka natives, who seized a woman's gold ornaments by posing as cops, were arrested after a dramatic chase by the Kochi city police on Tuesday.

The accused, who had left Kerala after defrauding a woman of 3.5 sovereigns two weeks ago, were nabbed on their return to the Kochi allegedly for another theft.

The city police that had been monitoring the accused using mobile tower locations, since the crime, had set a trap to nab them inside Kochi. The accused were forced to run after their car rammed into a tree in the attempt to evade a police check. After a brief chase, four of them were taken into custody while at least two others are still at large.

According to reports, the accused belong to a village in Karnataka, where they spent nearly two weeks since the theft in Kochi. It is understood that they had also spent some time in Alappuzha before returning home.

The other day they reached Pollachi before entering Kerala at Thrissur, where they allegedly conducted a robbery. Later, the accused set out to Kochi, where a police team intercepted them at Cheranalloor leading to the chase and the dramatic arrests.