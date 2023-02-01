Isolated rain predicted in Kerala till Feb 4

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 01, 2023 06:58 AM IST
Authorities informed that fishermen who have gone towards Kanyakumari coast should return because of the climatic conditions. Representative image/ freedomnaruku/Shutterstock

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted isolated rain in Kerala till February 4, with more rains in mid and Southern parts of the State. The rains are caused by a depression in South-Western Bay of Bengal. It is expected to close in on Sri Lankan coast on Wednesday.

Authorities informed that fishermen who have gone towards Kanyakumari coast should return because of the climatic conditions. Strong winds and inclement weather are predicted on Tamil Nadu coasts as well.

Kollam received maximum rains on Monday, with 3 cms in Anchal and one cms each in Punaloor and Aryankavu.

